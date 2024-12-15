BJP Questions Cong-Shiv Sena (UBT) Alliance Over Aaditya Thackeray's Savarkar-Nehru Remark

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) One of the national Spokespersons of BJP Pradeep Bhandari, on Sunday, responded sharply to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray's recent comments, urging BJP and to stop using historical figures like Veer Savarkar and Jawaharlal Nehru for gains.

Bhandari suggested that if Thackeray truly believes in this stance, then he and his party should immediately end their alliance with Congress.

Aaditya Thackeray said, "The Congress and BJP should stop blaming Jawaharlal Nehru or Vinayak Damodar Savarkar for their and instead, focus on the future."

In a response to Thackeray's comments, Pradeep Bhandari told IANS, "If Aaditya Thackeray is offering such advice to Congress, then they should officially end their alliance with Rahul Gandhi. He cannot claim to give such advice while still forming alliances with Rahul Gandhi for his own political benefits -- the same Rahul Gandhi who insults Veer Savarkar in Maharashtra, who does not respect the heritage of this country, and who tries to undermine India's sovereignty at the behest of foreign interests like George Soros."

Bhandari continued,“Aaditya Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray abandoned the Hindu community and the people of Maharashtra taught them a lesson. The results speak for themselves. Uddhav Sena's poor performance is a result of their disconnect with the people's sentiments. Simply making statements will not fix anything. If they truly don't support Rahul Gandhi, they should break their alliance with Congress within a day."

Thackeray also reacted to claims linking Sonia Gandhi and George Soros, with Bhandari asserting that the Congress party is influenced by foreign powers.

He alleged, "The entire country knows that from Italy to George Soros' network, if anyone is controlling Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi, it's foreign powers. Sonia Gandhi is chairperson of the FDL-AP Foundation, which is linked to George Soros, a man who wants to create an economic crisis in India and weaken its sovereignty."

Bhandari added that the connections between Soros and members of the Gandhi family, including Rahul Gandhi's relative Noori Nehru, are too significant to ignore.

"This is not a coincidence. It shows that they have anti-national intent," he concluded.