عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Orban exposes Trump’s view on Ukraine negotiations

Orban exposes Trump’s view on Ukraine negotiations


12/15/2024 6:11:03 AM

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has disclosed that US President-elect Donald trump intends to start official negotiations to resolve the Ukraine conflict after his inauguration on January 20. Orban shared these details in a facebook post, recounting his recent meeting with Trump and his inner circle, expressing confidence that Trump’s involvement will have an immediate positive impact on the situation.

While Trump is legally restricted from engaging in official negotiations before taking office, Orban emphasized that discussions about peace are inevitable when world leaders meet. Orban, known for his opposition to the Western approach to the Ukraine conflict, has been advocating for peace talks and a ceasefire.

Earlier on Wednesday, Orban held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, discussing the Ukraine situation, Syria, and Hungarian-Russian relations. Orban stressed that these are crucial weeks in the conflict and that Hungary is actively pursuing diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire and peace talks. However, the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, reacted negatively to Orban's peace efforts, dismissing proposals for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange, which Orban had put forward.

MENAFN15122024000045015687ID1108994583


MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search