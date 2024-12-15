Orban exposes Trump’s view on Ukraine negotiations

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has disclosed that US President-elect Donald intends to start official negotiations to resolve the Ukraine conflict after his inauguration on January 20. Orban shared these details in a post, recounting his recent meeting with Trump and his inner circle, expressing confidence that Trump’s involvement will have an immediate positive impact on the situation.



While Trump is legally restricted from engaging in official negotiations before taking office, Orban emphasized that discussions about peace are inevitable when world leaders meet. Orban, known for his opposition to the Western approach to the Ukraine conflict, has been advocating for peace talks and a ceasefire.



Earlier on Wednesday, Orban held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, discussing the Ukraine situation, Syria, and Hungarian-Russian relations. Orban stressed that these are crucial weeks in the conflict and that Hungary is actively pursuing diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire and peace talks. However, the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, reacted negatively to Orban's peace efforts, dismissing proposals for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange, which Orban had put forward.

MENAFN15122024000045015687ID1108994583