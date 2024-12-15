Qatar Announces Cancellation Of National Day Parade
Doha, Qatar: The Organising Committee for National Day Celebrations has announced the cancellation of this year's parade.
The announcement was shared by the Ministry of Culture through its official social media channels.
The country celebrates Qatar National Day on December 18 every year.
Meanwhile, the activities and events at Darb Al Saai to celebrate Qatar National Day 2024 are witnessing a huge public turnout.
