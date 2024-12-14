From Emergency To Article 370: PM Modi Exposes Congress' Constitutional 'Misdeeds' (Top Quotes)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) During the Lok Sabha debate on the Constitution, Prime Narendra Modi on Saturday delivered a powerful and impassioned speech. In a scathing attack on the party and its leadership, the PM outlined the historical distortions and constitutional violations committed under their rule. At the same time, PM Modi also highlighted the achievements of his in strengthening India's unity, diversity, and values.

Here are some of his top quotes from the debate:

1. I expected a constructive debate on the Constitution, but some chose to grieve their losses instead.

2. One family of Congress relentlessly pursued wrong thoughts, wrong deeds, and wrong policies that hurt the Constitution.

3. It has become the Gandhi family's habit to insult and disregard the Constitution.

4. Congress placed a non-constitutional body, the National Advisory Council, over and above the Prime Minister.

5. The current generation of the Gandhi family is carrying forward the legacy of attacking the Constitution after tasting blood long ago.

6. Rajiv Gandhi dealt a big blow to the Constitution by overturning the Supreme Court's relief to Shah Bano and supporting extremist forces.

7. Leaders of several political parties were sent to jail during the Emergency, but now they are compelled to join hands with Congress.

8. Having tasted blood, Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency by misusing the Constitution.

9. Indira Gandhi clipped the wings of the courts through Constitutional amendments to capture the judiciary.

10. The seeds sown by Nehru in changing the Constitution were followed up by Indira Gandhi, who even overturned Supreme Court decisions.

11. Nehru wrote to chief ministers that if the Constitution comes in the way, it should be changed.

12. One Congress family changed the Constitution to attack freedom of expression; it was an insult to the founders of the Constitution.

13. India is not just a large democracy; it is the mother of democracy due to thousands of years of democratic traditions.

15. Our Constitution lays the foundation for India's unity, and it is our responsibility to protect that unity.

16. Women are at the centre of every initiative of our government; their representation in Parliament and the Council of Ministers is increasing.

17. India gave women the right to vote at the outset; many countries granted this only much later.

18. Our policies and decision-making process in the last 10 years have been aimed at strengthening India's unity.

19. After Independence, a distorted mindset led to attacks on the idea of unity in diversity, which is the foundation of our Constitution.

20. As Gujarat Chief Minister, I celebrated 60 years of the Constitution by taking its copy in a procession atop an elephant.

21. Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government celebrated 50 years of the Constitution in 2000; today, we celebrate its 75th anniversary with pride.

22. The Constitution was torn apart when it was completing 25 years, during the imposition of the Emergency in 1975.

23. It is time to celebrate 75 years of our Constitution, and I am glad the Parliament is part of this historic moment.