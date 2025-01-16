CM Nitish Kumar To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone Of Projects Worth Rs 410 Crore In Khagaria Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 16 (IANS) Chief Nitish Kumar is set to commence the third phase of his Pragati Yatra on Thursday, starting with a visit to Khagaria during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects totalling over Rs 410 crore.

He will inaugurate an animal feed factory built for Rs 43 crore. This factory is expected to bolster livestock farming and related industries in the region.

Kumar will also lay the foundation stone of a bridge in Alauli. It is a significant infrastructure project, with an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore, and is a long-awaited demand of the local population. The focus on Khagaria reflects efforts to meet regional demands for industries related to maize and milk production, potentially driving economic growth and development in the area.

The third phase of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Pragati Yatra, scheduled from January 16 to January 29, has been modified to include overnight stays in Madhepura.

The revised schedule, detailed in a letter issued by the Cabinet Secretariat Department to senior officials, reflects adjustments to enhance engagement during the Yatra.

On January 16, Nitish Kumar will visit Khagaria, and return to Patna on the same day. He will go to Begusarai on January 18 and return to Patna on the same day. In contrast to the original plan (issued January 9), the Chief Minister will now use Madhepura as an overnight base for multiple district visits, staying there for five nights.

On January 20, Kumar will visit Supaul, followed by an overnight stay in Madhepura. He will do the same while visiting Kishanganj, Araria, and Saharsa, respectively on January 21, 22 and 23.

CM Nitish Kumar will return from Saharsa to Patna on January 23. He will resume the Pragati Yatra on January 27 visit Purnea and return to Madhepura for the overnight stay. He will go to Katihar on January 28, and return to Madhepura for the overnight stay.

On January 29, he concludes the Yatra in Madhepura and returns to Patna.

The overnight stays in Madhepura aim to provide the CM with more time to interact with local stakeholders and address regional concerns. This updated itinerary is meant to underscore the Chief Minister's focus on ensuring thorough on-ground assessment and public interaction during the Pragati Yatra.