(MENAFN) The Yemeni has claimed responsibility for targeting the American aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea. Army spokesperson Yahya Saree stated on Wednesday that the warship was hit with a combination of winged missiles and drones. He emphasized that the US warship was preparing to launch an attack on Yemen, marking the sixth such operation by Yemen against the USS Harry S. Truman, although the exact timeline was not specified.



Saree described the attack as a response to the ongoing US and Israeli actions against Yemen, as well as Israel's military operations in Gaza. The conflict between Yemen and the US escalated after the US, along with the UK, initiated airstrikes on Yemen in mid-January of the previous year, claiming the strikes were necessary to protect international shipping lanes. This came in retaliation for Yemen's maritime operations, which were conducted in support of Palestinians in Gaza.



Yemen, however, rejected the US and UK claims, arguing that its operations did not pose any threat to international shipping but were part of a broader response to support the Palestinian cause. The Yemeni government has also launched missile and drone strikes on Israeli-occupied territories in recent months, including on Tel Aviv and the Eilat Port, as part of its ongoing retaliation against Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.



Despite Israeli attacks on Yemeni soil, Yemen's operations against Israeli targets have continued, underscoring the country's stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This recent attack on the USS Harry S. Truman highlights the continued tensions between Yemen and Western powers, particularly in the context of the broader regional and international dynamics involving Israel and Palestine.

