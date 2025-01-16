Death rate in South Africa mine rescue climbs 78

(MENAFN) The death toll from an incident involving illegal miners at an abandoned gold mine in South Africa has risen to 78, according to the General Industries Workers Union of South Africa (GIWUSA). The union reported that the bodies of nine miners were recovered on Monday, 51 on Tuesday, and 18 more on Wednesday from the mine located near Stilfontein.



The incident began after a large number of illegal miners became trapped in the mine. Since Monday, 191 illegal miners have been rescued, as a government-led rescue operation worked tirelessly to extract survivors and recover bodies from the underground site.



The operation, which involved a crane and a cage to lift miners to safety, has managed to rescue 26 people on Monday, 106 on Tuesday, and 59 on Wednesday. The situation unfolded in December 2023 when hundreds of illegal miners, fearing arrest, sought refuge underground. The government responded by cutting off their food and water supplies, in an effort to force them to surface. In the same month, South African police launched Operation Vala Umgodi, aimed at closing down illegal mining operations. More than 13,000 illegal miners were arrested during the operation.



Illegal mining has been a persistent issue in South Africa for many years, driven by poverty and unemployment. Many miners risk their lives every day in abandoned mines, hoping to find remaining precious metals. Criminal syndicates are believed to control some of the illegal mining operations, further complicating efforts to combat the issue.

MENAFN16012025000045015839ID1109096001