Israel continues attacks on Gaza despite cease-fire agreement, killing over 20

(MENAFN) At least 20 Palestinians were killed and dozens more were in Israeli across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, despite the announcement of a cease-fire agreement set to begin on January 19. Medical sources reported that 15 individuals, including women and children, lost their lives in an on a residential building in Gaza City’s Al-Nasr neighborhood. Many others were injured, with several people still trapped under the rubble, according to local reports.



A civil defense worker at the scene described the aftermath of the attack as catastrophic, with a large number of casualties, most of whom were women and children. The worker stated that efforts to recover bodies from the debris were ongoing, highlighting the scale of the devastation. The attack followed a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting residential buildings, intensifying the suffering of the civilian population in the area.



Dr. Ibrahim al-Qutub, a physician at Gaza's Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, confirmed that despite the announcement of the cease-fire, medical facilities were still receiving victims of Israeli airstrikes, particularly children. "We have already treated eight injured children," he said, emphasizing that the violence continued despite the diplomatic efforts for peace.



In another strike, three members of the Nabeh family were killed when their home in Gaza City was bombed. Further south, in Khan Younis, two Palestinians died and others were injured in an attack on the Lahham family home. Witnesses in northern Gaza reported heavy Israeli bombardment, with violent explosions and large plumes of smoke rising from several areas, marking a tragic continuation of the violence even as talks for peace were underway.

