Qatar, US, Egypt issue outlines of Gaza ceasefire agreement

(MENAFN) A ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas has been outlined, signaling the end of over 15 months of violence in the Gaza Strip. Brokered by Qatar, the United States, and Egypt, the deal will take effect on Sunday, January 19. It will be implemented in three phases, with the first phase spanning 42 days, during which both sides will exchange prisoners.



In the first phase, Hamas will release 33 hostages, including women, children, and elderly civilians, as well as soldiers. In return, Israel will release 30 Palestinian prisoners for each civilian hostage and 50 for each female soldier. Fighting will cease, and Israeli forces will withdraw from populated areas of Gaza, relocating to the strip’s edges. The displaced Palestinian population will start returning to their homes, and aid will begin entering Gaza.



The second phase of the agreement will also last 42 days and will involve the declaration of “sustainable calm.” During this phase, Hamas will release the remaining male hostages in exchange for a negotiated number of Palestinian prisoners and a full Israeli troop withdrawal from Gaza.



In the final phase, the bodies of deceased Israeli hostages will be exchanged for the bodies of Palestinian fighters. Additionally, a reconstruction plan for Gaza will be implemented, and border crossings will be reopened to facilitate the movement of people and goods.

