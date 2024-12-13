Puzzles & Survival × TRANSFORMERS Collaboration! Optimus Prime And Megatron Team Up To Fend Off A Dangerous New Threat!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The post-apocalyptic zombie strategy game, Puzzles & Survival, published by 37GAMES has announced its collaboration with the TRANSFORMERS brand, which will officially begin on December 15, 2024.

Since its debut in 1984, the TRANSFORMERS

brand has achieved critical acclaim, and has been a beloved franchise to multiple generations of fans. In this crossover, Optimus Prime and Megatron will join the game as a heroes, and assist players in defeating a dangerous new threat!

Optimus Prime and Megatron work together to defeat zombie hordes!

Powerful

enemies put aside their differences to fight against a new threat in Puzzles & Survival! A sinister

Quintesson scientist has invaded Earth, intending to modify and unleash Earth's zombie virus on the galaxy! Faced with this

looming crisis, the Autobots and Decepticons are forced into a temporary alliance. Work together with our new Cybertronian allies to save the world!

Experience a series of exciting crossover events such as the Quintesson's Ploy,

Cybertron Party, and Broken Bonds. What challenges

will the TRANSFORMERS bots face, and how will they overcome them? Find out in Puzzles & Survival!

Have no fear! The TRANSFORMERS bots have arrived!

"Autobots, roll out!" As the leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime is well

known for his kindness and bravery. On the other hand, his nemesis, Megatron, believes in the power of absolute strength. Both of these leaders have arrived in

Puzzles & Survival. Which ideology will lead them to victory against the zombies?

Massive collaboration! Limited-edition items and skins!

Want to see the mighty Devastator in action? What about turning your Sanctuary into Megatron's

Throne, complete with a

Space Bridge ambience? Don't miss your chance to get your hands on these exclusive skins!

Exclusive benefits! Enter the code [PNSTF]!

To celebrate the collaboration,

Puzzles & Survival has prepared a series of exciting gifts and community events for you! Use the gift code [PNSTF] to enjoy awesome rewards!



Official Download:

Community Page:



About TRANSFORMERS

The TRANSFORMERS brand is a global powerhouse franchise with millions of fans around the world. Since 1984, the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons has come to life in movies, TV shows, comic books, innovative toys, and digital media, bringing incredible "MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE" experiences to fans of all ages. The brand's enduring connection is made possible by its rich storytelling and characters: the heroic Autobots who seek to protect all life, and the evil Decepticons who seek to conquer the universe. The TRANSFORMERS brand is a Hasbro franchise.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS ) is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.

The Company's unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor Relations

website, Newsroom

and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn).

SOURCE 37 GAMES

