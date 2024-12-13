Leyla Aliyeva Pays Tribute At Kigali Genocide Memorial
Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva,
visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial during her visit to Rwanda,
Azernews reports.
As a gesture of respect, Leyla Aliyeva laid a wreath at the
memorial, honoring the memory of the victims of the 1994 Rwandan
genocide. She also toured the facility, reviewing documents and
exhibits that highlight the tragic events and their impact on
Rwandans.
The memorial, established in 2004, serves as a crucial
institution for preserving the memory of the genocide victims,
raising awareness of the atrocities, and educating future
generations about the need to prevent such tragedies.
During the visit, information was shared about the "Justice for
Khojaly" international campaign initiated by Leyla Aliyeva. This
campaign aims to raise global awareness of the 1992 Khojaly tragedy
and advocate for its recognition as an act of genocide. The
importance of achieving international recognition of such events
and ensuring justice was emphasized as a key step in preventing
similar crimes worldwide.
Leyla Aliyeva's visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial reflects
the shared commitment of Azerbaijan and Rwanda to promoting global
awareness of historical injustices and fostering efforts toward
preventing genocide.
