Leyla Aliyeva Pays Tribute At Kigali Genocide Memorial

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva, visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial during her visit to Rwanda, Azernews reports.

As a gesture of respect, Leyla Aliyeva laid a wreath at the memorial, honoring the memory of the of the 1994 Rwandan genocide. She also toured the facility, reviewing documents and exhibits that highlight the tragic events and their impact on Rwandans.

The memorial, established in 2004, serves as a crucial institution for preserving the memory of the genocide victims, raising awareness of the atrocities, and educating future generations about the need to prevent such tragedies.

During the visit, information was shared about the "Justice for Khojaly" international campaign initiated by Leyla Aliyeva. This campaign aims to raise global awareness of the 1992 Khojaly tragedy and advocate for its recognition as an act of genocide. The importance of achieving international recognition of such events and ensuring justice was emphasized as a key step in preventing similar crimes worldwide.

Leyla Aliyeva's visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial reflects the shared commitment of Azerbaijan and Rwanda to promoting global awareness of historical injustices and fostering efforts toward preventing genocide.