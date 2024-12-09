Hubject And Easypark Group Partner To To Unlock EV Charging Across Europe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BERLIN, GERMANY, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hubject is proud to announce a strategic partnership with EasyPark Group, a leader in smart parking solutions, to unlock seamless EV charging at over 600,000 charging stations across Europe. This collaboration exemplifies Hubject's commitment to making EV interoperability accessible and efficient, supporting the expansion of sustainable mobility solutions.By integrating Hubject's advanced eRoaming technology, EasyPark Group enhances its Parking and Charging service, offering EV drivers access to charging stations across multiple European countries. This partnership extends EasyPark's current reach beyond Sweden, Norway, and Slovenia, ensuring a smoother journey for EV users across the continent.“We are excited to partner with EasyPark Group to extend our eRoaming solution to more EV users across Europe. By working together, we can streamline charging access and deliver reliable mobility to a growing audience”, says Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject.“At EasyPark, we are driven by our vision to make cities more liveable. Partnering with Hubject enables us to offer EV drivers a seamless charging experience that fits naturally into their journey. Together, we are paving the way for smarter, greener mobility solutions”, says Cameron Clayton, CEO of EasyPark Group.This partnership between Hubject and EasyPark Group highlights the power of collaboration in advancing eMobility. Together, we are driving innovation, simplifying EV charging, and contributing to a more sustainable future for urban mobility. By expanding access to seamless charging solutions across Europe, this collaboration sets a new standard for convenience, reliability, and environmental impact in the EV ecosystem.‍About Hubject‍Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and eMobility Service Providers (EMPs) to provide standardized access to charging infrastructure regardless of any network. Hubject has established the world's largest cross-provider charging network for electric vehicles by connecting CPO networks encompassing over 1,000,000 connected charging points and more than 2,000 B2B partners across 60 countries and four continents. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner in the Mobility market, advising automotive manufacturers, charging providers and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge using ISO15118-2 and ISO15118-20. In essence, Hubject promotes eMobility and its advancement worldwide. For more information, please visit follow us on LinkedIn.About EasyPark Group‍EasyPark Group is a leading global tech company with the vision to make cities more livable. With award-winning technology, EasyPark Group has eased parking since 2001 and today, the company helps drivers save time and money by finding and managing parking and electric vehicle charging. EasyPark Group allows businesses, parking operators, property owners and cities to administrate, plan and make data-driven decisions. EasyPark Group owns and develops the apps EasyPark, ParkMobile, RingGo and Park-line and operates in over 4,000 cities across more than 20 countries. In 2024, EasyPark Group was listed as one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe by Financial Times and Statista. Visit for the latest news and information.Press contactsEasyPark GroupLina Lindahl...

