Minister Of Investment Discusses ENKA's Expansion Plans In Egypt Across Key Sectors

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Hassan El-Khatib, Egypt's Minister of and Foreign Trade, held a meeting with Mehmet Tara, Chairperson of ENKA, a leading Turkish company specializing in infrastructure, energy, real estate, and oil and gas. The discussions centred on investment opportunities in Egypt and ENKA's plans for expansion across various strategic sectors.

El-Khatib highlighted ENKA's interest in investing in energy, infrastructure projects, development, public-private partnerships, healthcare initiatives, data centres, and airport development. He reaffirmed the Ministry's dedication to attracting Turkish investments, emphasizing the robust economic ties between Cairo and Ankara that span multiple sectors.

The Minister pointed out Egypt's recent advancements in infrastructure and its efforts to create a favourable investment climate. He also underscored the country's competitive advantages, including its strategic geographical location, access to diverse global markets, a substantial consumer base, skilled and cost-effective labour, and the availability of energy resources and industrial land.







Mehmet Tara expressed ENKA's enthusiasm for expanding its operations in Egypt, emphasizing the company's interest in leveraging the wealth of opportunities aligned with its strategic priorities. He highlighted ENKA's position as one of the world's largest construction and engineering firms, with a history of completing high-profile projects across numerous countries.

The meeting followed Minister El-Khatib's recent visit to Istanbul, where he engaged with prominent Turkish companies and investment groups to showcase Egypt's investment potential. During the Istanbul discussions, El-Khatib extended an invitation to ENKA to visit Cairo, explore potential projects, and meet with Egypt's Prime Minister and other key officials. ENKA's delegation accepted the invitation, signalling a promising step toward deepening Turkish investments in Egypt.



