CEC Announces Details Of Azerbaijan's Upcoming Municipal Elections

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has announced the details for the upcoming municipal elections, scheduled for January 29, 2025, Azernews reports.

According to the CEC's published list, will be held in 685 municipalities across the country, where a total of 8,071 municipal members will be elected. The Beylagan constituency No. 83 and Barda-Tartar constituency No. 98 will see the largest number of municipalities participating, with 172 members to be elected in Beylagan and 164 in Barda-Tartar, each across 16 municipalities.

In a meeting, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov addressed the matter of international observers for the elections. He stated, "Whoever addresses us, of course, we will accept. But we will not invite observers from abroad. Because municipal elections are an internal matter."

This decision highlights the CEC's stance on managing municipal elections independently, without formal invitations extended to external observers.