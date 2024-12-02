CEC Announces Details Of Azerbaijan's Upcoming Municipal Elections
Date
12/2/2024 9:20:00 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has
announced the details for the upcoming municipal elections,
scheduled for January 29, 2025, Azernews
reports.
According to the CEC's published list, elections will be held in
685 municipalities across the country, where a total of 8,071
municipal members will be elected. The Beylagan constituency No. 83
and Barda-Tartar constituency No. 98 will see the largest number of
municipalities participating, with 172 members to be elected in
Beylagan and 164 in Barda-Tartar, each across 16
municipalities.
In a meeting, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov addressed the matter
of international observers for the elections. He stated, "Whoever
addresses us, of course, we will accept. But we will not invite
observers from abroad. Because municipal elections are an internal
matter."
This decision highlights the CEC's stance on managing municipal
elections independently, without formal invitations extended to
external observers.
MENAFN02122024000195011045ID1108946824
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.