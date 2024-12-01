Israeli drone strike targets World Kitchen Organization vehicle

(MENAFN) On Saturday morning, an Israeli drone strike targeted a World Kitchen Organization vehicle on Salah Al-Din Street, northeast of Khan Younis, southern Gaza, killing five people. The attack occurred as the jeep was traveling between the Al-Zanna and Al-Khatr Al-Sharqi areas.



The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that the included World Kitchen Organization workers, who were in the civilian vehicle when it was struck by the Israeli airstrike.



Since early Saturday, the Israeli assault on Gaza, now in its 421st day, has led to more casualties, including women and children. Israeli forces shelled a house in Gaza City's Al-Rimal neighborhood, killing seven and injuring others, with several still trapped under the debris.



In northern Gaza, a Palestinian was also killed by Israeli gunfire in Jabalia al-Nazla.



The ongoing Israeli military campaign, which began on October 7, 2023, has resulted in the deaths of over 44,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, and left more than 105,000 others injured. Thousands more remain trapped under rubble or out of reach of rescue efforts, leaving the toll uncertain.

MENAFN01122024000045015687ID1108943146