Anthony Geisler Supports Navy SEAL Foundation's Los Angeles Evening Of Tribute

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- entrepreneur and philanthropist Anthony Geisler supported the Navy SEAL Foundation's Los Angeles Evening of Tribute on Nov. 14 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, sitting on the leadership committee for the event. The evening featured dinner, awards, and a keynote address from Admiral James Stavridis, USN (Ret), 16th Supreme Allied Commander of NATO.

Geisler and his family are significant supporters of the Navy SEAL Foundation, which provides critical programs for the warriors, veterans, and families of Naval Special Warfare. He previously attended last year's Los Angeles Evening of Tribute.

"It's thanks to the sacrifices, discipline, and patriotism of the U.S. Navy SEALs that we are able to gather safely and securely at the Los Angeles Evening of Tribute tonight and enjoy our freedoms every day," said Geisler. "It's my family's great honor to play a role in supporting these brave men and women, and we look forward to continuing to work with the Navy SEAL Foundation to advance its vital mission."

Geisler and his family are noted philanthropists in Southern California. In October, Geisler was presented with the Miracle Maker Award at an annual gala for Miracles for Kids, a nonprofit that provides services to the families of critically ill children.

The Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) provides critical support for the warriors, veterans, and families of Naval Special Warfare (NSW) through a comprehensive set of over thirty programs under five Pillars of Support: Strength, Resilience, Health, Education, and Community. Charity Navigator has awarded the NSF a 4-star rating yearly since 2009 for financial health, accountability, and transparency. It ranks in the top 0.1% of charities nationwide, with ninety-four cents of every dollar donated directly funding its programs or being retained for future mission use. The NSF is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit (Tax ID: 31-1728910). It is an independent, non-federal entity unaffiliated with the Department of Defense or the government. Learn more at .

