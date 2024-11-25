(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Four years have passed since the liberation of Kalbajar from
occupation, a pivotal moment in Azerbaijan's history. While time
has seemingly flown by, the struggle that led to this freedom was
far from easy. It was a journey marked by immense sacrifice,
resilience, and unwavering determination, driven by the Azerbaijani
people, the military, and the leadership of the state. These lands,
now walked upon by Azerbaijani citizens and soldiers, stand as a
testament to the collective resolve and the strategic policies that
guided the path to victory.
This vision, cultivated over many years, has borne fruit in
extraordinary ways. The Azerbaijani Army's entry into the region,
one of the most challenging and mountainous in the country, was
achieved without firing a single shot. Armenia, however, did not
voluntarily surrender the territories of Aghdam, Kalbajar, and
Lachin. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces decisively defeated the enemy
on the battlefield over the course of 44 days, compelling Armenia
to vacate these historically significant lands.
On November 10, 2020, Armenia was forced to sign the act of
capitulation and withdraw from the territories. This agreement,
though trilateral, was signed publicly by President Ilham Aliyev,
the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Azerbaijan, alongside
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Armenia's Prime Minister, by
contrast, signed it in a much less dignified manner, under the
pressure of Azerbaijan's military success.
President Aliyev addressed the nation on the same day,
stating:
"Pashinyan will sign it anyway. We forced him. But he will cowardly
sign it in some closed place, far from cameras. He does not sign it
of his own free will. He signs it at the expense of this- the iron
fist!"
With its sovereignty fully restored, Azerbaijan quickly embarked
on an ambitious program of reconstruction and revitalization across
the liberated territories. Under the direct guidance of President
Aliyev, the government identified reconstruction as a top priority,
ensuring that all available resources were mobilized efficiently to
rebuild the areas that had been under occupation for nearly three
decades.
Reconstruction efforts in Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur are
progressing based on modern standards, aiming to create vibrant,
sustainable communities. In line with this, the“Great Return”
Program, which was approved by the Presidential Decree on November
16, 2022, is being implemented successfully. This initiative lays
the foundation for developing these territories and showcasing
their vast natural potential to the world. Every new village and
city established is a symbol of Azerbaijan's economic growth and
resilience.
On September 2, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady
Mehriban Aliyeva visited Kalbajar, where the President laid the
cornerstone for the Istisu settlement. Located in the western part
of Kalbajar, this settlement spans 63.1 hectares and will be built
in phases. The first phase includes the construction of 159
individual homes, along with various essential facilities such as a
school for 352 students, a kindergarten, an administrative
building, a medical center, a sports complex, and a community
center. This new development will serve as a home for 159 families,
creating a thriving community in the heart of Kalbajar.
During this visit, President Aliyev also inaugurated the 110/35
kV "Istisu" substation, which will supply power to the new
settlement, as well as the Istisu sanatorium and mineral water
plant, both of which are part of the revitalization efforts in the
region. The substation, designed to enhance the area's energy
capacity, is connected to the larger regional power grid, ensuring
a reliable electricity supply.
Additionally, on the same day, President Aliyev laid the
foundation stone for the second residential complex in Kalbajar
city. This complex will incorporate green energy solutions, making
it a model of modern, eco-friendly living. The project will not
only provide homes but also create employment opportunities and
enhance the quality of life for the local population through
extensive landscaping and recreational facilities.
The presence of Kalbajar's renowned "Istisu" mineral water at
official receptions and high-level meetings has become a powerful
symbol of Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War. This unique
mineral water, sourced from the Istisu region in Kalbajar, carries
not only its natural healing properties but also a deeper, symbolic
significance. It serves as a reminder of the resilience and
determination of the Azerbaijani people, as well as the monumental
achievements of the Azerbaijani Army in reclaiming the occupied
territories. Its presence at state events is a celebration of
Azerbaijan's restored sovereignty and territorial integrity,
embodying the spirit of victory and the nation's ability to
overcome challenges and achieve national unity.
The reintegration of lands liberated from occupation into
Azerbaijan's economy marks a historic turning point for the
country. It is important to highlight that in the first nine months
of this year, the Azerbaijani government allocated a substantial
3.14 billion manat for the reconstruction and restoration of the
liberated territories.
Of this total, 1.73 billion manat was disbursed for state-funded
investment projects, representing 61.4% of the allocated budget for
this purpose, and reflecting an 8.8% increase compared to the same
period last year. A significant portion of these funds has been
directed toward large-scale infrastructure projects. These
initiatives are of monumental scale, including the construction of
3,000 kilometers of highways. Among the ambitious plans are 45
tunnels, totaling 70 kilometers in length-an impressive feat
considering the challenging mountainous terrain. Additionally, 450
bridges are slated for construction, alongside the completion of
vital railways and the operationalization of two international
airports, all contributing to the rapid revitalization and
modernization of the region's infrastructure.
With the restoration of territorial integrity, Azerbaijan is not
only rebuilding but transforming these regions into vital economic
hubs. The government's focus on large-scale reconstruction projects
is paving the way for long-term prosperity. This reintegration
creates new opportunities for inclusive and sustainable
development, opening horizons for economic diversification,
infrastructure growth, and the revitalization of industries such as
agriculture, tourism, and energy. The successful incorporation of
these territories into the national economy is a testament to the
government's commitment to ensuring balanced development across all
regions of Azerbaijan, fostering national unity, and improving the
quality of life for all citizens.
In conclusion, four years after the liberation of Kalbajar,
Azerbaijan has made remarkable strides in rebuilding and
revitalizing the region. The determination and sacrifice of the
Azerbaijani people and military have paved the way for a new era of
prosperity. Through visionary leadership and strategic investment,
the Azerbaijani government has not only restored territorial
integrity but also set the stage for sustainable economic growth.
The rapid progress in infrastructure, the "Great Return" Program,
and the reintegration of Kalbajar and other liberated territories
into the national economy highlight Azerbaijan's commitment to
fostering inclusive development and national unity. Kalbajar's
transformation stands as a powerful reminder of Azerbaijan's
resilience and its bright future on the global stage.
