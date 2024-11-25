(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Four years have passed since the liberation of Kalbajar from occupation, a pivotal moment in Azerbaijan's history. While time has seemingly flown by, the struggle that led to this freedom was far from easy. It was a journey marked by immense sacrifice, resilience, and unwavering determination, driven by the Azerbaijani people, the military, and the leadership of the state. These lands, now walked upon by Azerbaijani citizens and soldiers, stand as a testament to the collective resolve and the strategic policies that guided the path to victory.

This vision, cultivated over many years, has borne fruit in extraordinary ways. The Azerbaijani Army's entry into the region, one of the most challenging and mountainous in the country, was achieved without firing a single shot. Armenia, however, did not voluntarily surrender the territories of Aghdam, Kalbajar, and Lachin. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces decisively defeated the enemy on the battlefield over the course of 44 days, compelling Armenia to vacate these historically significant lands.

On November 10, 2020, Armenia was forced to sign the act of capitulation and withdraw from the territories. This agreement, though trilateral, was signed publicly by President Ilham Aliyev, the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Azerbaijan, alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin. Armenia's Prime Minister, by contrast, signed it in a much less dignified manner, under the pressure of Azerbaijan's military success.

President Aliyev addressed the nation on the same day, stating:

"Pashinyan will sign it anyway. We forced him. But he will cowardly sign it in some closed place, far from cameras. He does not sign it of his own free will. He signs it at the expense of this- the iron fist!"

With its sovereignty fully restored, Azerbaijan quickly embarked on an ambitious program of reconstruction and revitalization across the liberated territories. Under the direct guidance of President Aliyev, the government identified reconstruction as a top priority, ensuring that all available resources were mobilized efficiently to rebuild the areas that had been under occupation for nearly three decades.

Reconstruction efforts in Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur are progressing based on modern standards, aiming to create vibrant, sustainable communities. In line with this, the“Great Return” Program, which was approved by the Presidential Decree on November 16, 2022, is being implemented successfully. This initiative lays the foundation for developing these territories and showcasing their vast natural potential to the world. Every new village and city established is a symbol of Azerbaijan's economic growth and resilience.

On September 2, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Kalbajar, where the President laid the cornerstone for the Istisu settlement. Located in the western part of Kalbajar, this settlement spans 63.1 hectares and will be built in phases. The first phase includes the construction of 159 individual homes, along with various essential facilities such as a school for 352 students, a kindergarten, an administrative building, a medical center, a sports complex, and a community center. This new development will serve as a home for 159 families, creating a thriving community in the heart of Kalbajar.

During this visit, President Aliyev also inaugurated the 110/35 kV "Istisu" substation, which will supply power to the new settlement, as well as the Istisu sanatorium and mineral water plant, both of which are part of the revitalization efforts in the region. The substation, designed to enhance the area's energy capacity, is connected to the larger regional power grid, ensuring a reliable electricity supply.

Additionally, on the same day, President Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the second residential complex in Kalbajar city. This complex will incorporate green energy solutions, making it a model of modern, eco-friendly living. The project will not only provide homes but also create employment opportunities and enhance the quality of life for the local population through extensive landscaping and recreational facilities.

The presence of Kalbajar's renowned "Istisu" mineral water at official receptions and high-level meetings has become a powerful symbol of Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War. This unique mineral water, sourced from the Istisu region in Kalbajar, carries not only its natural healing properties but also a deeper, symbolic significance. It serves as a reminder of the resilience and determination of the Azerbaijani people, as well as the monumental achievements of the Azerbaijani Army in reclaiming the occupied territories. Its presence at state events is a celebration of Azerbaijan's restored sovereignty and territorial integrity, embodying the spirit of victory and the nation's ability to overcome challenges and achieve national unity.

The reintegration of lands liberated from occupation into Azerbaijan's economy marks a historic turning point for the country. It is important to highlight that in the first nine months of this year, the Azerbaijani government allocated a substantial 3.14 billion manat for the reconstruction and restoration of the liberated territories.

Of this total, 1.73 billion manat was disbursed for state-funded investment projects, representing 61.4% of the allocated budget for this purpose, and reflecting an 8.8% increase compared to the same period last year. A significant portion of these funds has been directed toward large-scale infrastructure projects. These initiatives are of monumental scale, including the construction of 3,000 kilometers of highways. Among the ambitious plans are 45 tunnels, totaling 70 kilometers in length-an impressive feat considering the challenging mountainous terrain. Additionally, 450 bridges are slated for construction, alongside the completion of vital railways and the operationalization of two international airports, all contributing to the rapid revitalization and modernization of the region's infrastructure.

With the restoration of territorial integrity, Azerbaijan is not only rebuilding but transforming these regions into vital economic hubs. The government's focus on large-scale reconstruction projects is paving the way for long-term prosperity. This reintegration creates new opportunities for inclusive and sustainable development, opening horizons for economic diversification, infrastructure growth, and the revitalization of industries such as agriculture, tourism, and energy. The successful incorporation of these territories into the national economy is a testament to the government's commitment to ensuring balanced development across all regions of Azerbaijan, fostering national unity, and improving the quality of life for all citizens.

In conclusion, four years after the liberation of Kalbajar, Azerbaijan has made remarkable strides in rebuilding and revitalizing the region. The determination and sacrifice of the Azerbaijani people and military have paved the way for a new era of prosperity. Through visionary leadership and strategic investment, the Azerbaijani government has not only restored territorial integrity but also set the stage for sustainable economic growth. The rapid progress in infrastructure, the "Great Return" Program, and the reintegration of Kalbajar and other liberated territories into the national economy highlight Azerbaijan's commitment to fostering inclusive development and national unity. Kalbajar's transformation stands as a powerful reminder of Azerbaijan's resilience and its bright future on the global stage.