Climate Activists At COP29 Call On Developed Nations To Fulfill Climate Finance Pledges
11/25/2024 9:00:43 AM
protesters held a demonstration at the conference venue,
criticizing Western countries for their apparent hesitance in
negotiations and calling for specific commitments through their
chants, Azernews reports.
Since the start of COP29 on November 11, there had been daily
protests on various issues, with the event providing open platforms
for the expression of a wide range of perspectives.
The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) was held
in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 11-22.
The event gathered world leaders and negotiators from the member
states (or Parties) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change (UNFCCC) to further global progress, with business leaders,
young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples, and civil
society sharing insights and best practices to strengthen global,
collective and inclusive climate action.
Among the key priorities of COP 29 are securing a new goal on
climate finance, ensuring every country has the means to take much
stronger climate action, slashing greenhouse gas emissions and
building resilient communities.
