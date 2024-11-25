Climate Activists At COP29 Call On Developed Nations To Fulfill Climate Finance Pledges

(MENAFN- AzerNews) held a demonstration at the venue, criticizing Western countries for their apparent hesitance in negotiations and calling for specific commitments through their chants, Azernews reports.

Since the start of COP29 on November 11, there had been daily protests on various issues, with the event providing open platforms for the expression of a wide range of perspectives.

The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) was held in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 11-22.

The event gathered world leaders and negotiators from the member states (or Parties) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to further global progress, with business leaders, young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples, and civil society sharing insights and best practices to strengthen global, collective and inclusive climate action.

Among the key priorities of COP 29 are securing a new goal on climate finance, ensuring every country has the means to take much stronger climate action, slashing greenhouse gas emissions and building resilient communities.