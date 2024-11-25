Next BJP Govt Will Give Pension To All 10 Lakh Elderly In Delhi: Virendra Sachdeva

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Old age pension in Delhi has become the latest flashpoint between the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP with the latter on Monday promising an overhaul of the scheme and inclusion of all the 10 lakh eligible elderly, once its comes to power in Assembly elections.

Within hours of the announcement by AAP government to add 80,000 new pensioners to the scheme, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said once a BJP government is formed in the Capital in February 2025, all 10 lakh eligible elderly will get pension on demand, whereas just a fraction of them are getting the benefit at present.

Claiming that the BJP's efforts had led to the opening of 80,000 new slots for old-age pension, Sachdeva said in the past 10 years, the AAP government failed to extend the benefit to any new applicants and even those who were enrolled for the scheme were paid pension after a delay of months.

Questioning the AAP's decision to let former CM Kejriwal announce the addition of 80,000 new pension slots, the Delhi BJP chief said this has proven our claim right that the current CM Atishi is just a dummy.

Sachdeva described Kejriwal's announcement on Monday as a gimmick alleging that giving pension is an administrative decision and the addition of new 80,000 slots should have been announced by the Chief Minister and the Social Welfare Minister.

“By asking Kejriwal to announce the expansion of the pension scheme, the AAP has proven that it is just a political stunt and the applicants may never get the benefits after the Assembly elections,” said the Delhi BJP President.

Kejriwal even lied during his press conference that the highest old-age pension in the country is being given in Delhi, Sachdeva said, adding,“The highest pension of Rs 2,750 is being given by the BJP government in Haryana.”

Earlier, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj told IANS that the AAP government has re-launched the senior citizen pension scheme, despite challenges posed by the Central government.

“Today is a very big day for the elderly in Delhi. The senior citizen pension scheme was stopped in the past, but now, after Arvind Kejriwal's return, it has been re-launched," he said.