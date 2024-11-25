Media reports German foreign minister getting divorce

(MENAFN) German Foreign Annalena Baerbock and her husband, Daniel Holefleisch, have revealed their separation after 17 years of marriage. In a joint statement reported by Bild newspaper, the couple confirmed that they made the decision to part ways some time ago. Baerbock, 43, and Holefleisch, 51, married in August 2007 and have two daughters, aged nine and 13. Despite their separation, they emphasized their commitment to co-parenting and ensuring their children grow up in a peaceful, loving environment. The couple will continue living together in their Potsdam home and have asked for privacy during this time, especially for the sake of their children.



Following Baerbock’s appointment as Foreign Minister in 2021, Holefleisch resigned from his role at Deutsche Post DHL to avoid potential conflicts of interest and later joined the communications agency MSL. Baerbock had previously cited the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict as a reason for keeping details about her private life limited.

