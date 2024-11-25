Impact Of Finnish Air Line Pilots' Association's Strike On Finnair Flights
Finnair will cancel approximately 300 flights on 9th and 13th of
December 2024 due to a strike announced by The Finnish Air Line
Azernews reports citing the
official website of the company.
It will also impact some individual flights in the days before
and after the strike days.
