عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Impact Of Finnish Air Line Pilots' Association's Strike On Finnair Flights

Impact Of Finnish Air Line Pilots' Association's Strike On Finnair Flights


11/25/2024 9:00:46 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Finnair will cancel approximately 300 flights on 9th and 13th of December 2024 due to a strike announced by The Finnish Air Line Pilots' Association, Azernews reports citing the official website of the company.

It will also impact some individual flights in the days before and after the strike days.

MENAFN25112024000195011045ID1108922874


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search