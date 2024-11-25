عربي


Polls Open In First Round Of Romanian Presidential Election


11/25/2024 9:00:45 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Polling stations opened in Romania on Sunday for the country's presidential election, Azernews reports citing Agerpress.

Romanian citizens who are 18 years of age or older on the day of the election (included) have the right to vote. People who are mentally impaired, mentally ill, or under judicial interdiction, as well as those convicted of losing their electoral rights by a final court ruling, are not allowed to vote.

The total number of voters registered in the permanent electoral lists, valid for the presidential election, is 18,008,480 citizens, reports the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP).

According to the AEP, there are 18,968 polling stations organised across the country.

