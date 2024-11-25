Polls Open In First Round Of Romanian Presidential Election
Date
11/25/2024 9:00:45 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Polling stations opened in Romania on Sunday for the country's
presidential election, Azernews reports citing
Agerpress.
Romanian citizens who are 18 years of age or older on the day of
the election (included) have the right to vote. People who are
mentally impaired, mentally ill, or under judicial interdiction, as
well as those convicted of losing their electoral rights by a final
court ruling, are not allowed to vote.
The total number of voters registered in the permanent electoral
lists, valid for the presidential election, is 18,008,480 citizens,
reports the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP).
According to the AEP, there are 18,968 polling stations
organised across the country.
MENAFN25112024000195011045ID1108922863
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.