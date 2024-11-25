Baku Acts As Game Changer In COP29 Despite Political Attempts To Shun Financial Duties

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
EDITORIAL
COP29 successfully completed its mission in Baku, hosted by
Azerbaijan. Having prepared for only 11 months, Baku received more
than 70 thousand guests and coordinated the joint initiative to
address global challenges by chairing the international event.
However, this still did not win the full satisfaction of some
parties. Let's think for a moment about how possible it is to
please everyone in life. It was not easy for Azerbaijan to attract
Western countries to COP29 within the framework of the existing
political processes. Let's take France, which was the first country
to sign the Paris Agreement, and its non-participation was the
greatest rudeness towards the international climate change
conference of the United Nations.
Even on the eve of COP29, the world witnessed the attempts of
the US and the European Union, the West to politicize the issue to
evade responsibility, to create artificial obstacles to prevent the
setting of a new financial target.
Political turmoil to evade the main goal
The Biden Administration and the EU leadership have
systematically taken the path of diverting the discussions from the
target. The Biden Administration has generally taken the path of
leaving as many problems as possible for the newly elected
President D. Trump.
First, they used Donald Trump's name as an excuse to "not
support climate finance". Then they started to distract from the
core of the climate issue by creating unnecessary political
complications.
The main reason for the tense process of setting the financial
target is the President of the European Union and the European
Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. She knew that, in agreement with
the Biden Administration, it was decided to allocate as little
money as possible to the goals of the European Union in combating
climate change, and that is why she did not come to Baku.
It is no coincidence that the German Foreign Minister Annalena
Baerbock, who represents the EU at COP29 and has been in Baku for
several days now, instead of dealing with climate issues, held a
press conference and spoke about human rights in Azerbaijan, and
held meetings with the Azerbaijani opposition and Western network
activists here. During the last day of the COP29 discussions, they
were engaged in creating only tension.
The point is that when Western representatives are asked
questions about Frank Pallone and other pro-Armenian congressmen
who unnecessarily came to Baku, they immediately dismiss it as
purely political. But for some reason, these representatives, who
took their first steps in Baku, are more interested in the issue of
so-called "political prisoners" than climate action.
However, in the face of pressure from the international
community, leading Western countries had to make concessions. On
the other hand, developing countries also made compromises. This
historic agreement was reached in Baku.
The $300 billion financial target at COP29 is truly a historic
achievement and the groundwork has been laid for further increases
in this amount in the coming period.
Despite all the obstacles, COP29, hosted by Azerbaijan, was a
historic event in terms of both organization, participation, and
the results achieved, and will be remembered for its significant
contributions to the fight against climate change.
