عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uninspiring Milan Booed Off San Siro Pitch After Juventus 0-0 Draw

Uninspiring Milan Booed Off San Siro Pitch After Juventus 0-0 Draw


11/25/2024 9:00:50 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An uninspiring Milan side were loudly booed off the San Siro pitch after a lacklustre performance in their 0-0 draw with Juventus in Serie A on Saturday evening, Azernews reports citing football Italia.

Paulo Fonseca's side failed to register a shot on target at home against the Bianconeri, and now find themselves nine points off rivals Inter at the top of the league table, albeit with a game in hand.

The supporters in the Stadium did not wait until the final whistle to make their feelings clear: Emerson Royal was also booed off during his second-half substitution after a poor defensive performance up against Juve's Kenan Yildiz.

Supporters at home and online made their feelings clear via social media as well. One fan commented:“If both teams played until next Sunday, it would still be 0-0.”

There were also shouts of“Fonseca out,” after the full-time whistle on X, formerly Twitter.

Fonseca has won just five of his first 12 Serie A matches in charge of the Rossoneri, plus four draws and three defeats. Today's stalemate felt like more of a defeat though, and certainly benefitted Juventus more than it did Milan.

Milan will be back in action on Tuesday evening, facing Slovan Bratislava away in the early Champions League kick-off slot.

MENAFN25112024000195011045ID1108922879


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search