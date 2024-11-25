Uninspiring Milan Booed Off San Siro Pitch After Juventus 0-0 Draw
Date
11/25/2024 9:00:50 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
An uninspiring Milan side were loudly booed off the San Siro
pitch after a lacklustre performance in their 0-0 draw with
Juventus in Serie A on Saturday evening, Azernews
reports citing football Italia.
Paulo Fonseca's side failed to register a shot on target at home
against the Bianconeri, and now find themselves nine points off
rivals Inter at the top of the league table, albeit with a game in
hand.
The supporters in the Stadium did not wait until the final
whistle to make their feelings clear: Emerson Royal was also booed
off during his second-half substitution after a poor defensive
performance up against Juve's Kenan Yildiz.
Supporters at home and online made their feelings clear via
social media as well. One fan commented:“If both teams played
until next Sunday, it would still be 0-0.”
There were also shouts of“Fonseca out,” after the full-time
whistle on X, formerly Twitter.
Fonseca has won just five of his first 12 Serie A matches in
charge of the Rossoneri, plus four draws and three defeats. Today's
stalemate felt like more of a defeat though, and certainly
benefitted Juventus more than it did Milan.
Milan will be back in action on Tuesday evening, facing Slovan
Bratislava away in the early Champions League kick-off slot.
MENAFN25112024000195011045ID1108922879
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.