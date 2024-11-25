Marina Silva: We Have The Opportunity For An Agreement On Climate Financing
Date
11/25/2024 9:00:42 AM
"Brazil has come to Azerbaijan with a commitment to Nationally
Determined Contributions (NDCs). In this regard, Brazil is
dedicated to setting an example for other countries, said Brazil's
Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, during a press
conference held as part of COP29, Azernews
reports.
"Unfortunately, we are still unable to reach an agreement on
climate finance, even though we have the opportunity to do so, and
we are all making efforts towards that goal," the Minister noted.
She emphasized that parties must reach an agreement on crucial
issues such as climate finance and a just energy transition.
"Developed countries must fulfill their commitments regarding
climate finance," Marina Silva added, stating that the allocation
of financial resources by these countries to combat climate change
should not be viewed as a special concession to developing
nations.
The Brazilian official expressed her pleasure in being in Baku
and accepted Azerbaijan's presidency of COP. "The success of COP
should be the success of our joint efforts, and we must remain
committed to fulfilling the commitments we have made," she
emphasized.
The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) was held
in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 11-22.
The event gathered world leaders and negotiators from the member
states (or Parties) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change (UNFCCC) to further global progress, with business leaders,
young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples, and civil
society sharing insights and best practices to strengthen global,
collective and inclusive climate action.
Among the key priorities of COP 29 are securing a new goal on
climate finance, ensuring every country has the means to take much
stronger climate action, slashing greenhouse gas emissions and
building resilient communities.
