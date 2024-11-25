Azerbaijan Defense Ministry Presents Weekly Summary Of Events
Date
11/25/2024 9:00:44 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijan Defense Ministry has prepared a video summary of
the events that took place throughout the past week.
Azernews presents the video:
MENAFN25112024000195011045ID1108922862
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.