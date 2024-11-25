1,000 Houses Burns As Fire Rips Through Slum Area In Philippine Capital

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nearly 1,000 homes destroyed in Philippines, Azernews reports citing the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

There were no immediate reports of casualties. Drone footage shared by the city's disaster agency showed houses in Isla Puting Bato village of Manila razed to the ground.

The structures housed around 2,000 families, according to the fire department.

Fire and disaster services deployed 36 trucks and four fire boats while the country's airforce sent in two helicopters to help extinguish the fire.