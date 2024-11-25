1,000 Houses Burns As Fire Rips Through Slum Area In Philippine Capital
Nearly 1,000 homes destroyed in Philippines,
There were no immediate reports of casualties. Drone footage
shared online by the city's disaster agency showed houses in Isla
Puting Bato village of Manila razed to the ground.
The structures housed around 2,000 families, according to the
fire department.
Fire and disaster services deployed 36 trucks and four fire
boats while the country's airforce sent in two helicopters to help
extinguish the fire.
