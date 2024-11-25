عربي


Protest Against High Cost Of Living Held In Spain

11/25/2024 9:00:47 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Thousands of residents in Barcelona, Spain, have held a protest against rising living costs and the deterioration of living standards, Azernews reports.

The demonstration saw thousands of participants voicing their concerns over the increasing cost of housing and the overall decline in the quality of life in Spain. The protesters demanded the construction of social housing in the city and called for an end to fraud in housing sales.

Data from the Spanish National Statistics Institute reveals that while wages in the country have only increased by 17 percent over the past decade, housing prices have surged by 82 percent.

