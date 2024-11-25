Protest Against High Cost Of Living Held In Spain
Thousands of residents in Barcelona, Spain, have held a protest
against rising living costs and the deterioration of living
standards, Azernews reports.
The demonstration saw thousands of participants voicing their
concerns over the increasing cost of housing and the overall
decline in the quality of life in Spain. The protesters demanded
the construction of social housing in the city and called for an
end to fraud in housing sales.
Data from the Spanish National Statistics Institute reveals that
while wages in the country have only increased by 17 percent over
the past decade, housing prices have surged by 82 percent.
