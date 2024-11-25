Rainless Weather Expected In Baku And Absheron Peninsula

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On November 25, the weather in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula is expected to be variably cloudy, occasionally overcast, and mostly rainless, Azernews reports.

The National Hydrometeorology Service informs that there could be light drizzle in some areas during the night and morning, with a chance of intermittent rain in the evening. A northwesterly wind, which will occasionally strengthen, is anticipated to moderate in the second half of the day.

The temperature will range from 9 to 11 degrees Celsius at night and from 12 to 14 degrees Celsius during the day. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 760 to 763 millimeters of mercury. Relative humidity will be between 70 and 80 percent.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, light rain is expected in some areas. In certain locations, there may be intense downpours, and there is a possibility of snow in mountainous areas. There will be periods of fog. A moderate west wind will occasionally strengthen in some regions.

The temperature in the regions will range from 5 to 10 degrees Celsius at night and from 11 to 16 degrees Celsius during the day, while in the mountains, it will be between -2 and 0 degrees Celsius at night and from 2 to 6 degrees Celsius during the day.

The National Hydrometeorology Service has also issued a yellow warning regarding windy weather expected on November 25.

A westerly wind will blow intermittently in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, as well as in Gobustan, Siyazan, Hajiqabul, Salyan, Neftchala, Khachmaz, Shabran, Guba, Gusar, and Khizi, with wind speeds ranging from 13.9 to 20.7 meters per second.