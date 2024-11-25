Central Army Sports Club Wins Seven Medals At CISM Open Military Kickboxing Championship
11/25/2024 9:00:51 AM
Representatives of the Central army Sports Club (MOİK) has
participated in the 1st CISM Open Military Kickboxing Championship
held in Antalya, Turkiye, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijani representatives won a total of 7 gold, 1 silver,
and 4 bronze medals in various weight categories under the
leadership of Major Tofiq Niftaliyev, an officer from MOİK and a
member of the Azerbaijani delegation to the International Military
Sports Council. Overall, the MOİK representatives were awarded
first place among 11 countries in the team standings.
It should be noted that alongside Azerbaijan, military personnel
from Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ecuador, France, Mongolia,
Uzbekistan, Poland, Kazakhstan, Turkiye, and Thailand also
participated in the championship.
