Central Army Sports Club Wins Seven Medals At CISM Open Military Kickboxing Championship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Representatives of the Central Sports Club (MOİK) has participated in the 1st CISM Open Military Kickboxing Championship held in Antalya, Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani representatives won a total of 7 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze medals in various weight categories under the leadership of Major Tofiq Niftaliyev, an officer from MOİK and a member of the Azerbaijani delegation to the International Military Sports Council. Overall, the MOİK representatives were awarded first place among 11 countries in the team standings.

It should be noted that alongside Azerbaijan, military personnel from Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ecuador, France, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Poland, Kazakhstan, Turkiye, and Thailand also participated in the championship.