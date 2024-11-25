‘Start backup' feature annoys users in Windows 11 file explorer

(MENAFN) One of the most annoying features of Windows 11 is likely the inclusion of Windows Backup, particularly the "start backup" option that appears in File Explorer. If you navigate to certain folders like Pictures or Documents, you might notice that the "start backup" link appears at the front of the path in the address bar. This feature seems to be a constant reminder from Microsoft to encourage users to back up their files to OneDrive, their cloud-based file hosting service.



For many users, especially those who do not use OneDrive, this can be a source of frustration. The presence of the "start backup" option can feel intrusive, particularly if you're not interested in using Microsoft's cloud storage solution. It adds an unnecessary element to the file management interface, cluttering up the address bar with an option that isn't relevant to everyone.



The real issue arises from the fact that turning off this feature is not as simple as just disabling it in settings. Unlike some other features in Windows 11, there isn't a straightforward way to remove or disable the "start backup" option in File Explorer without resorting to more drastic measures. For users who prefer not to back up their files to OneDrive, the inability to easily remove this feature can make it feel even more intrusive.



One possible way to eliminate the "start backup" link is by uninstalling OneDrive, but this is only a viable option for users who don't use the service at all. Since OneDrive is so deeply integrated into the operating system and linked to Microsoft accounts, most Windows 11 users have it, whether they actively use it or not. For many, this makes it difficult to fully remove the backup prompt without disrupting other aspects of their system.

MENAFN25112024000045016755ID1108922677