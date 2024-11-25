Biker Rallies Of Texas Announces Thunder In The Hill Country 2025 Motorcycle Rally

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Biker Rallies of Texas

Thunder in the Hill Country 2025

Pre-registration opens TODAY for this often-sold-out event

- Lonnie FitchBANDERA, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Thunder in the Hill Country kicks off the spring bike rally season and is the largest motorcycle rally in the Texas Hill Country. Thunder in the Hill Country will be held at Mansfield Park in Bandera, Texas, March 27-30, 2025. Biker Rallies of Texas opened pre-registration today, November 25, 2024. Due to past sold-out events, it is highly recommended that all guests pre-register early. Visit Biker Rallies of Texas and secure your tickets today .Aaron“Blowout” Morrow of Blowout Biker Productions will be returning as the events Entertainment Manager, Stage Manager, and Emcee. Blowout needs little introduction as he's been Emceeing bike rallies and seen on stages throughout Texas, at Sturgis, and more.Thunder in the Hill Country attendees will enjoy live music on an outdoor stage, tons of vendors, tasty grub at multiple food trucks, bike and field games, tattoo contests, after parties, a bike show with $1,000 cash prize, a fun run through the famous Three Twisted Sisters, an Opening Ceremony and presentation of the colors with the Mayor of Bandera, and much more.This year's concert lineup includes a mix of Outlaw Country and good old Rock N Roll. Thursday night features the Monty Branham Band and Last Train to Juarez. The Friday night lineup features Reb Jacobs, the James Henry Band, and The Kaleidoscope Project. Saturday's line up features Dean Seltzer, Victim, and Whiskey Hangover, a top rated Godsmack tribute band.General admission passes for the entire weekend are only $60, and all pre-registered guests receive a free Event T-shirt. Tent camping is free with the purchase of a weekend pass. Electric and self-contained RV camping is available on-site. Pre-registration is strongly recommended to ensure availability. Rally attendees who choose to stay offsite still have plenty of choices in the local area including Al's Hideaway in Pipe Creek, The Springs Retreat in Leaky, or Backroads Reservations just to name a few.VIP upgrades for the bike rally are limited and will sell out quickly. The VIP upgrade provides guests access to the Sidecar Saloon VIP Beer Garden with private front and side-stage viewing of concerts, interaction with the bands, and free adult beverages.Lonnie Fitch, GM of Biker Rallies of Texas stated,“Thunder is coming and the party is coming with us! I want to personally thank our many sponsors for making Thunder in the Hill Country possible. We've got one hell of a party planned.”Bandera officials advised that residents should take extra care on the road during the weekend of the rally and watch out for motorcycles. While there will be a rise in traffic, Bandera welcomes the annual event as it brings a significant increase in revenue to local businesses.____________________________________________________________________________________________About Biker Rallies of Texas: Biker Rallies of Texas, est. 2000, has hosted the Thunder in the Hill Country rally each spring and Rumble on the River rally each fall, since 2002.About Bandera, Texas: Located in the Texas Hill Country, about an hour northwest of San Antonio, where Western history, stunning outdoor spaces, and adventure meet. Bandera's title,“Cowboy Capital of the World” originated when it became a staging area for the last great cattle drives of the late 1800's.

Jamie Tatum

Biker Rallies of Texas

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.