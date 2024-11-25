IPL 2025 Auction: CSK Bag Anshul Kamboj For Rs 3.4 Cr; Gurnoor Brar Goes To Gujarat Titans For Rs 1.3 Cr

(MENAFN- IANS) Jeddah, Nov 25 (IANS) The accelerated round of the IPL 2025 Auction, proved to be a mixed bag of excitement, fierce bidding wars, and surprising exclusions. While several uncapped players fetched impressive amounts, notable veterans and promising names were left unsold, here at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Monday.

Uncapped all-rounder Anshul Kamboj turned heads during the auction. Known for his sensational 10-wicket haul in the Ranji Trophy and effective new-ball bowling, Kamboj sparked a fierce bidding war between Delhi Capitals (DC), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Mumbai Indians (MI). The Haryana all-rounder, who boasts a natural inswinger and consistent length, saw his price rocket past Rs 3 crore, finally landing with CSK for Rs 3.4 crore.

The towering 6'6” pacer Gurnoor Singh Brar, renowned for his bounce and pace, returned to Gujarat Titans (GT) after an exciting bidding contest with Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. Brar's exploits in the 2024 Sher-E-Punjab T20 league, where he was the top wicket-taker, and his stint as a net bowler for the Indian Test side boosted his credentials. Titans secured him for Rs 1.3 crore.

Shubham Dubey, who impressed last season, became the focus of an intense bidding war. Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) engaged in a back-and-forth duel, with RCB eventually conceding as RR secured Dubey for Rs 80 lakh.

CSK brought Shaik Rasheed back for his base price of Rs 30 lakh, showing their continued trust in the uncapped batter. Meanwhile, Himmat Singh was snapped up by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the same price, adding depth to their middle-order options.

The accelerated round saw several surprises as experienced and talented players were left unsold. James Anderson, the oldest player in the auction, found no takers. Indian stalwarts like Prithvi Shaw, Shardul Thakur, Devdutt Padikkal, and Ajinkya Rahane were conspicuous by their absence from the accelerated list. Mayank Dagar, who was with RCB last year, and uncapped players like Pukhraj Mann, Madhav Kaushik, and Vansh Bedi also failed to attract bids.

Mukesh Choudhary returned to CSK at his base price of Rs 30 lakh, strengthening their pace attack. Arshad Khan, an all-rounder previously with MI, moved to GT after an intense bidding war that ended at Rs 1.3 crore. Swapnil Singh, the left-arm spinner, was retained by RCB through an RTM card after DC raised his price to Rs 50 lakh.