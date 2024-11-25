Bengal Coal Scam: Delay In Framing Charges As Key Accused Fails To Turn Up

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 25 (IANS) The process of framing charges in connection with the multi-crore smuggling case in West Bengal which was scheduled at a special CBI court in Asansol on Monday was postponed due to the absence of a key accused in the case.

Vikas Mishra, one of the key accused in the coal smuggling case, was not able to be present at the special court on Monday as he is currently in the custody of Kolkata after being arrested last week on a Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act based on a complaint registered by his sister-in-law.

Incidentally, Vikas' elder brother Vinay Mishra, another key-accused in the coal smuggling case and also former youth Trinamool Congress leader, is absconding since a long time.

Officials suspect that Vinay Mishra is currently staying at Vanuatu Island after taking citizenship there, and gave up his Indian citizenship.

In fact, it is Vinay's wife who has registered the POCSO Act-related complaint against Vikas Mishra on the basis of which he was arrested last week.

After his arrest, Vikas Mishra even told the media persons that the incumbent Trinamool government in West Bengal will 'collapse' if he opens his mouth.

Meanwhile, December 10 has been fixed as the next date of framing of charges and the judge of the special court has ordered that all the accused will have to be presented physically in court that day.

An official said that in case Vikas Mishra is still in police or judicial custody in relation to the POCSO Act-related case, even then he will have to be presented virtually at the court at the time of framing charges.

A total of 50 people, including absconding Vinay Mishra, have been named in the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the coal smuggling case.

Some of them are top officials of Eastern Coalfields Limited, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited.