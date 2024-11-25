Pentagon claims US working on nuclear deterrence plan

(MENAFN) The US Department of Defense is revising its nuclear deterrence strategy to counter growing threats from Russia and China, as both nations modernize their nuclear arsenals. A Pentagon report released Thursday highlighted the challenges posed by these "nuclear peer adversaries," emphasizing the need to update the 2022 Nuclear Posture Review to maintain effective deterrence.



Richard Johnson, deputy assistant secretary of defense, acknowledged that the current modernization efforts may fall short of meeting these emerging threats. In response, the Pentagon has taken steps to enhance nuclear deterrence, including the development of the B61-13 gravity bomb and an increased readiness of Ohio-class submarines, which are central to the US nuclear triad.



The Pentagon unveiled the B61-13 bomb in October, designed to replace older versions and provide more options against difficult military targets. However, officials clarified that the introduction of this new bomb is not a reaction to any specific event and will not increase the total nuclear stockpile. Meanwhile, the Ohio-class submarines, which carry Trident missiles capable of striking targets up to 12,000 km away, remain a cornerstone of US nuclear strategy.



This shift in US nuclear policy follows Russia's update to its nuclear doctrine in late September, which declared that any aggression against Russia or its allies by a non-nuclear state, with support from a nuclear power, would be considered a joint attack. This doctrine change came after the West allowed Ukraine to use long-range weapons against Russian targets, further escalating the conflict.

