Senator claims US has seen ‘worst telecom hack’ in history

(MENAFN) A major security breach, described as the worst hack in US history, has prompted high-level discussions between national security officials and executives from major telecommunications companies. The breach, allegedly carried out by a Beijing-linked hacking group known as ‘Salt Typhoon,’ involved the interception of surveillance data from telecoms used by US law enforcement agencies. The hackers reportedly accessed text messages and from phone calls over several months, raising serious concerns about national security.



Senator Mark Warner, Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, described the breach as “by far” the worst in the nation’s history, noting that the situation remains unresolved. In response, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Deputy National Security Adviser Anne Neuberger met with telecom leaders to discuss how the government can assist in strengthening defenses against state-sponsored cyberattacks. The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have confirmed that the hack was linked to China, and that sensitive information, including private communications of individuals involved in political and government activities, was compromised.



Although the investigation is ongoing, fewer than 150 victims have been notified so far, primarily in the Washington DC area. However, the total number of affected records could be far higher, given the number of people potentially impacted by the intercepted communications. The hack also reportedly targeted an unnamed adviser to President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign, although it is unclear whether their data was part of US law enforcement’s legal surveillance. China has denied the accusations, calling the US’s claims part of an effort to smear the country.

