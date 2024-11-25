Unknown drones caught over US bases in UK

(MENAFN) Unidentified drones have been spotted near several major US airbases in the UK, including RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, and RAF Feltwell, the US Air Force (USAF) confirmed. The drones were detected between November 20 and 22, with their size and configuration varying. It remains unclear whether the drones posed any direct threat, though the Pentagon has stated that it monitored the situation to prevent any impact on base operations or infrastructure.



The Pentagon declined to disclose whether air defenses were used against the drones, emphasizing that it continues to work with local authorities to ensure the safety of personnel and assets at the bases. The British Ministry of Defense also refrained from commenting on specific security measures taken, but assured that robust security protocols were in place at key defense sites.



RAF Lakenheath, which once hosted American nuclear weapons during the Cold War, has been mentioned in media reports as potentially preparing to house nuclear weapons again. The US military has requested funding for new facilities at the base, fueling speculation that it could once again store powerful B61-12 bombs, three times more powerful than those used in the Hiroshima bombing.

MENAFN25112024000045015687ID1108922358