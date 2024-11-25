Musk admits interest in buying MSNBC

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter) and a known ally of Donald Trump, has shown interest in acquiring MSNBC. This comes amid reports that Comcast, the parent company of the left-leaning cable news network, is considering a sale following a sharp decline in viewership. Comcast recently announced it would spin off several networks, including MSNBC, into a new media holding company called SpinCo. While the company portrayed the move as a positive strategy, media sources suggest that there is internal uncertainty at MSNBC, with speculation about potential rebranding efforts and even changes to the network's headquarters.



According to recent Nielsen ratings, MSNBC’s daily viewership has dropped by 38%, following Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris in the presidential election. CNN also reported a similar decline in viewership. In light of these developments, Donald Trump Jr. jokingly suggested on social media that Musk might be interested in buying MSNBC, posting a picture of the MSNBC logo with a “For Sale” sign. Musk responded, expressing curiosity about the potential cost of the network.



While the exact value of MSNBC remains unclear, Comcast’s entire market capitalization is estimated at $166 billion, and Musk’s net worth is around $314 billion. In a humorous exchange, podcaster and Trump supporter Joe Rogan also joked that he would like to replace MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow if Musk went through with the acquisition, a proposal to which Musk playfully agreed.

