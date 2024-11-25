Germany reviews Netanyahu detention warrant

(MENAFN) Germany is currently reviewing its obligations under international law following the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant for Israeli Prime on charges related to the Gaza conflict. German officials expressed relief that Netanyahu does not plan to visit the country soon. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized that Germany adheres to both national and international law, and the is evaluating the implications of the ICC’s request.



Although Germany is a signatory of the Rome Statute, which grants the ICC jurisdiction, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's office has hinted that Germany may not comply with the warrant due to its "historical responsibility" toward Israel. A government spokesperson stated that it is unlikely Germany would arrest Netanyahu, citing the nation's unique relationship with Israel.



While Israel is not a Rome Statute signatory, the ICC has jurisdiction over Palestinian territories, and Netanyahu could face arrest in any of the 123 countries that recognize this authority. The European Union has expressed support for the ICC's decision, with some countries, including the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Norway, pledging to comply with the warrant. However, France has called the warrant legitimate but pointed out the legal complexities of an arrest, while Hungary has invited Netanyahu for a visit, claiming the ICC warrant would have no impact on his travels within the EU.

