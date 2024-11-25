Chronic Kidney Disease Market: 10-Year Growth Projections And Regional Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Coverage of Key Players AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Reata Pharma, Novo Nordisk and KBP- Biosciences

This report covers the 68 geographical markets and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the Chronic Kidney (CKD) market through 2033.

Across the 68 markets, sales in the Chronic Kidney Disease market were $4 billion in 2023, growing to $26 billion in 2033. The seven major markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan) represent approximately 55.5% and 52% of 68-market sales in 2023 and 2033, respectively.

This publication is an expanded version of the Excel model containing the patient-based forecast sales for Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), covered in the report "Chronic Kidney Disease: Seven -Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis". In addition to patient based forecast sales data for the seven major markets, this report contains sales forecast extrapolations for an additional 60 geographical markets (60M), totaling 68 markets (68M).

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 7MM CKD therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the 7MM CKD therapeutics market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Reata Pharma

Novo Nordisk KBP- Biosciences

