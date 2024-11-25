Several European countries pledge to enforce arrest warrant issued by ICC for Israeli Premier Netanyahu

(MENAFN) Several European countries have pledged to enforce the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, along with former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas commander Ibrahim al-Masri. The warrants, linked to alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity during the Gaza conflict, have been met with varied responses in the West. Countries such as the Netherlands, Switzerland, Ireland, Italy, Sweden, Belgium, and Norway affirmed they would honor their commitments under the Rome Statute and international law.



However, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto criticized the decision, asserting it was wrong to treat Netanyahu and Gallant the same as Hamas. Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg also found the warrant “utterly incomprehensible.” The Netherlands has committed to acting on the warrants, with Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp confirming authorities would limit non-essential interactions with those named. In contrast, Dutch politician Geert Wilders criticized the ICC’s decision, arguing that Israel should be receiving international support rather than facing arrest warrants.



Meanwhile, in France, Foreign Ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine described the situation as a "complex legal issue" but emphasized adherence to ICC statutes, though he refrained from stating whether France would arrest Netanyahu or Gallant. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban rejected the ICC's decision, offering an invitation to Netanyahu to visit Hungary.

MENAFN25112024000045015687ID1108922180