UK military retires several warships, helicopters, drones as part of efforts to address significant budget shortfall

(MENAFN) The UK military will retire several warships, helicopters, and drones as part of efforts to address a significant budget shortfall, Defense Secretary John Healey announced. Speaking to Parliament on Wednesday, Healey acknowledged the "difficult decisions" the Labour faces to ensure national security amid rising global threats, including those related to the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.



As part of the cuts, five warships will be retired, including the amphibious assault ships HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark, logistical support ships RFA Wave Knight and RFA Wave Ruler, and the frigate HMS Northumberland. Additionally, the Ministry of Defence will decommission 14 Chinook helicopters, 17 Puma helicopters, and 46 Watchkeeper drones by March 2025, despite the drones having only been in service since 2010. These will be replaced by a "new advanced capability," Healey promised.



Healey also confirmed that an additional £2.9 billion ($3.65 billion) would be allocated to the defense budget for 2025-2026 to address financial pressures and ensure long-term defense spending stability. The UK currently spends just over 2% of its GDP on defense, with plans to increase this to 2.5%. Healey warned, however, that further military assets might also face cuts, with savings of up to £500 million over five years expected from the measures.



Opposition from Shadow Defense Secretary James Cartlidge criticized the move, accusing the Labour government of compromising national security. This decision comes after the UK National Audit Office reported a £16.9 billion defense budget gap, despite a £46.3 billion increase in funding between 2023 and 2033, with some estimates suggesting the deficit could be as high as £29 billion.

