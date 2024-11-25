Babulal Marandi Urges Hemant Soren To Ensure Corruption-Free Governance In J'khand (IANS Interview)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Jharkhand BJP President, Babulal Marandi on Monday congratulated Hemant Soren on the INDIA Bloc's win in the Jharkhand and called for the formation of a corruption-free government.

In an interview with IANS, he raised concerns about the declining tribal population while acknowledging Jairam Mahto's growing influence among Kurmi voters and vowed that BJP would continue its grassroots efforts throughout the year, regardless of election results.

Interview excerpts:

IANS: How do you view INDIA Bloc's win in the Jharkhand elections?

Babulal Marandi: I congratulate Hemant Soren and hope he will form a corruption-free government. As the tribal population is decreasing, the CM-designate should form an SIT team to investigate this issue thoroughly.

IANS: What is the reason behind NDA losing?

Babulal Marandi: It is too early to comment. It's been only two days since the election results were announced. We will analyse once the government is formed and then assess where we fell short.

IANS: Jairam Mahto's party JLK, how significant was its role in the recent elections?

Babulal Marandi: He performed well in many constituencies, and a significant portion of Kurmi's votes shifted toward him. Earlier, these votes favoured AJSU, but now the trend has changed.

IANS: How do you view the post-election violence in Jharkhand, resembling West Bengal?

Babulal Marandi: In a democracy, there should be no place for violence. This morning, I received reports from the Barhait and Sahebganj. I had a conversation with the SP there. Similar reports came from Baharagora. I urge the police to register FIRs and take strict action against those instigating violence. Winning elections is worth celebrating, but such celebrations should not involve violent activities or attacking houses. This is not a part of democracy. I appeal to Hemant Soren to guide his workers. If they resort to violence, we will strongly oppose it. Democracy is about people's choice, not dictatorship.

IANS: Freebies like the Ladki Behan Yojana and Maiya Samman Yojana were major issues during these polls, both in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. What is your take on that?

Babulal Marandi: After a week, we will review our performance and analyse the factors. However, it cannot be denied that any scheme launched leaves an impact.

IANS: Why did the BJP lose in every reserved seat in Jharkhand?

Babulal Marandi: I don't see it as a reserved or unreserved issue. NDA won just 24 seats, and other seats which we did not win include both reserved and unreserved constituencies. We don't categorise society in this manner. When unexpected results occur, it impacts us temporarily, but such situations won't last long.

IANS: Is BJP back in preparation mode to win the next term?

Babulal Marandi: Yes, we work all year round, not just during elections. Even after elections, we continue our initiatives, such as cleanliness drives, temple and pond cleaning, and organising blood donation camps. Elections come every five years, but our work is constant. Parties are formed for the betterment of the people and to raise awareness about democracy, not just for elections.

IANS: Your views on the demands to declare those killed in Sambhal as martyrs?

Babulal Marandi: It depends on the reason behind their deaths. The details must be looked into before making any judgment.

IANS: PM Modi has said small groups in Parliament try to hijack and disrupt sessions.

Babulal Marandi: There's nothing new about this. We have been witnessing this for a long time now, they do it every time.