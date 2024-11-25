(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CTA Managers recently celebrated the completion Swampscott's new 3-story Swampscott Elementary School.

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTA Construction Managers recently celebrated the completion of the new 3-story Swampscott Elementary School. Located on a 6-acre site, the state-of-the-art building spans approximately 153,855 gross square feet and offers an inviting, modern educational environment for students and staff.

CTA Construction Managers

has an extensive history of collaboration with the architect and OPM firm, successfully delivering numerous complex projects that align with community expectations and regulatory standards.

CTA Construction Managers Celebrates Swampscott Elementary School Ribbon Cutting

The new facility, designed by

Lavallee Brensinger Architects , features unique architectural elements such as two open-floor areas outside the Media Center, connecting all three levels of the school. These openings, while enhancing the school's visual appeal and accessibility, are safeguarded with fire shutters at each floor line to ensure safety.

The school is designed to achieve a LEED Silver rating, demonstrating the town of Swampscott's commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. It will exceed the current energy code and meet the more rigorous Energy Stretch Code standards, reflecting a forward-thinking approach to energy efficiency and sustainable design.

The project was managed by

LiRo-Hill

(formerly Hill International), who served as the Owner's Project Manager (OPM) for the town. "We are very happy with the completion of another successful school project and look forward to all the enhancements to the education of the community's children the project ensures", said Paul Kalous, Vice President, LiRo-Hill.

The school was designed by Lavallee Brensinger Architects, led by Principal in Charge,

Leigh Sherwood .

"The innovative yet functional design of the school fosters collaborative learning and student engagement," said Sherwood.

"The plan is separated into Upper and Lower schools to create smaller learning neighborhoods for small children, while the large, shared spaces are in the center, allowing them to gather as one community."

"The new elementary school is more than just a building; it's an investment in the future of our children and our town," said

Suzanne Wright , Building Committee Chair for the Town of Swampscott. "With its emphasis on sustainability, safety, and creating a vibrant learning environment, this project will serve our community for generations to come."

About CTA Construction Managers LLC

CTA Construction Managers is an award-winning construction management and general contracting firm specializing in municipal, academic, multi-family residential, commercial, and senior care facilities. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, CTA Construction's portfolio of projects total over $1.5 billion. Founded in 2000, CTA has awarded over $100,000,000 in contracts to certified small, disadvantaged, minority, and women owned partners. CTA is a leader in green building, helping numerous clients build sustainably and meet LEED and MA-CHPS standards. For more information, please visit:

