Long Term Care Software Market Size, Share & Forecast 2033

Long-term care software is designed to streamline the management of long-term healthcare services, often used in facilities like nursing homes, assisted living, and home care agencies. It includes tools for patient care coordination, electronic records (EHR), management, billing, and regulatory compliance. The software helps improve operational efficiency, patient care, and communication among healthcare providers, ensuring timely interventions and more personalized care for patients, particularly elderly individuals and those with chronic conditions.

Aging population and chronic disease prevalence drive the global market

The global aging population is a key factor driving the demand for long-term care services. As people age, they often experience chronic health issues that require ongoing support and management. Healthcare providers are adopting advanced software solutions to address these challenges, improve operational efficiency, and enhance patient care. These systems help deliver personalized care, optimize resource management, and ensure timely treatment.

According to the World Health Organization, the population aged 60 and older is expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050, highlighting the growing need for effective long-term care solutions.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning in care management create tremendous opportunities

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are revolutionizing long-term care by enhancing patient outcomes and operational efficiency. These technologies analyze large datasets to predict potential health risks, allowing for early interventions and improved chronic disease management. For example, companies like PointClickCare leverage AI to forecast future care needs, ensuring personalized and timely treatment. Moreover, AI optimizes staffing by predicting patient demand, helping to allocate resources more effectively. This integration improves both patient care and facility performance, boosting overall satisfaction.

North America has established itself as the dominant player in the global LTC software market. This leadership is attributed to several key factors, including the highest concentration of software vendors, significant investments in healthcare technology, and a growing focus among nursing homes and LTC facilities on enhancing patient care, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency.

Government initiatives, such as the U.S. government's promotion of digital health solutions through programs like the Health IT and Electronic Health Record Incentive Program, have further accelerated the adoption of advanced technologies in the region. These initiatives have encouraged healthcare providers to integrate innovative software solutions to streamline operations, improve patient outcomes, and meet regulatory standards.

Key Highlights



The global long term care software market size was valued at USD 5.83 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 6.23 billion by 2025 to reach USD 11.53 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into several products, including electronic health records, prescribing software, clinical decision support systems, remote patient monitoring systems, real-time location systems, billing, invoicing, and scheduling software, and others. The electronic health records segment is expected to dominate the market.

Based on Deployment Mode, the market is divided into cloud and on-premises. The cloud segment dominates the market with the largest market revenue.

Based on End-User, the market is segmented into home healthcare agencies, hospice care facilities, and nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The nursing homes led the market with the highest market share. North America is the most significant global market shareholder.

Competitive Players

The key global market players are Cerner Corporation, MatrixCare, PointClickCare, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, AmitsCare, eCare21, Netsmart Technologies, Dossier, HomeCare HomeBase, Complia Health, and others.

Recent Developments

In June 2024, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) took a significant step in its partnership with Palantir Technologies to advance its vision for AI in healthcare. This collaboration focuses on enhancing care coordination through Palantir's AI software, aiming to optimize healthcare delivery and operational efficiency. The partnership represents a significant step in leveraging AI to transform patient care management.

Segmentation

By ProductElectronic Health RecordsprescribingClinical Decision Support SystemsRemote Patient Monitoring SystemsReal-Time Location SystemsBilling, Invoicing, and Scheduling SoftwareOthersBy Deployment ModeCloud-basedOn-PremiseBy End-UserHome Healthcare AgenciesHospice Care FacilitiesNursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities