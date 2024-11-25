عربي


President Murmu To Lead Celebrations To Mark 75 Years Of Constitution

11/25/2024 5:08:05 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- President Droupadi Murmu will lead the celebrations at the Central Hall of the old Parliament complex on November 26 to mark 75 years of India's Constitution, the government announced on Monday.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker On Birla will also take part in the celebrations.

A special website has also been created to mark the year-long celebrations, Union Culture Secretary Arunish Chawla told reporters during a briefing at the National media Centre here.

The commemorative portal urges people to read the Preamble of the Constitution, record a video and upload it on the website to get a certificate.

Mass readings of the Preamble will also be held at schools across the country, Chawla said.

To mark the occasion, the government will release a commemorative coin and stamp.

