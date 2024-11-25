Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute Selects IQM Spark Quantum Computer To Boost Research

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--The Taiwan Research Institute (TSRI) under the National Applied Research Laboratories today announces the procurement of its first full-stack quantum computer from IQM Quantum Computers (IQM), a global leader in designing, building, and selling superconducting quantum computers. The delivery and installation of the system at TSRI's premises will take place in the second quarter of 2025.

Both TSRI and IQM aim to accelerate quantum computing development in Taiwan, and the of IQM Spark, a 5-qubit quantum computer with high fidelity, will help TSRI utilize the system for educational and research purposes.

With significant strides in Taiwan's efforts in advancing low-temperature Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) and quantum computing technologies, TSRI will also leverage IQM's technical expertise for hardware integration and research efforts. Such CMOS solutions can enable large-scale quantum processors, which are needed for error correction.

This strategic collaboration will emphasize the importance of IQM's international partnerships with Taiwan's national quantum research teams in fostering groundbreaking technological advancements.

“The acquisition of our first full-stack superconducting quantum computer marks a key step for Taiwan in the global quantum computing race. It aims to assist Taiwan in making progress in quantum computing technology and to demonstrate how Taiwan can leverage its leading position in semiconductor industry to enter this emerging field. The collaboration will strengthen the link between academia and industry, laying a solid foundation for cultivating domestic quantum computing talents,” said Prof. Tuo-Hung Hou, Director General of TSRI.

“IQM's mission has been from the ground up to support local quantum ecosystem buildup. Our very first quantum computer shipment into Taiwan also signifies our commitment to this goal,” said Dr. Mikko Välimäki, Co-CEO at IQM Quantum Computers.“Taiwan is the recognized world leader in semiconductor technology with a thriving industry and TSRI's purchase will set the stage for its technology ecosystem to jump start into quantum.”

About Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute:

TSRI is a government-funded academic research organization dedicated to the development of semiconductor technology and talent cultivation. TSRI boasts an open research environment and actively develops advanced semiconductor research service platforms in areas such as advanced CMOS and memory, 3D packaging, silicon photonics, compound semiconductors, and quantum computing. TSRI has become the primary driving force for semiconductor research through collaborative efforts within the domestic industry, academia, and research sectors, nurturing the growth of highly skilled and integrated professionals in the field.

About IQM Quantum Computers:

IQM is a global leader in designing, building, and selling superconducting quantum computers. IQM provides both on-premises full-stack quantum computers and a cloud platform to access its computers anywhere in the world. IQM customers include the leading high-performance computing centres, research labs, universities and enterprises which have full access to IQM's software and hardware. IQM has over 280 employees with offices in Espoo, Madrid, Munich, Paris, Palo Alto, Singapore and Warsaw.

