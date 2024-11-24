Dollar Rises To 13-Month High

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tokyo: The US dollar rose to a fresh 13-month high on Friday, as investors assessed the outlook for the Reserve's interest rate path.

The dollar edged up 0.08% to 107.15 after touching its highest level since Oct. 4, 2023 at 107.18, with little data this week to dent its strength.

The dollar has appreciated around 3% so far this month on expectations that Trump's policies could reignite inflation and limit the Fed's ability to cut rates, keeping other currencies under pressure.

Sterling traded at $1.25705, last down 0.14% on the day. It earlier touched its weakest against the dollar since May 14 at $1.25655.

The euro, which makes up a hefty portion of the dollar index, slid 0.05% to $1.0469 after falling to a 13-month low of $1.0461 the previous day.

The euro has been one of the main casualties of the dollar's post-election ascent. Recent escalations between Russia and Ukraine and political uncertainty as Germany, the bloc's biggest economy, have further weighed.

The Japanese yen has fallen a little over 7% against the greenback since October, sliding back below 156 per dollar last week for the first time since July and sparking the possibility Japanese authorities may again take steps to shore up the currency.