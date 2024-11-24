Google faces forces to sell Chrome

(MENAFN) US antitrust attorneys are urging a judge to mandate the sale of Google's browser in order to curb the company's influence in the market, a move that could disrupt the tech giant's operations.



On Wednesday, the US Department of Justice presented its proposal for the breakup to US District Court Judge Amit Mehta, who is expected to take action next year to address Google's dominance in search.



"This would be a huge gut punch to Google," stated Wedbush Securities expert Dan Ives.



Google offers free search, making money off targeting ads as well as features that encourage online commerce.



"It would greatly alter (Google's) business model," stated Syracuse University professor of advertising Beth Egan.



Selling Chrome might also deprive Google of a huge source of data consumed to train its algorithms and support its other facilities like Maps.



Launched in 2008, Chrome controls the browser market, dwarfing rivals Edge and Safari, advanced by Microsoft as well as Apple.



Egan assumed Google would discover a way to recover if imposed to sell Chrome.



"I don't think divesting the browser is going to kill Google as a company," Egan stated.

MENAFN24112024000045016755ID1108919573