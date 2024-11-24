US ‘fundamentally rejects’ ICC detention warrant for Netanyahu

(MENAFN) The United States has strongly opposed the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime and former defense minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes related to the Gaza conflict. A White House spokesperson stated that the US “fundamentally rejects” the court's actions, expressing concern about what they deemed a rushed decision and procedural errors. The spokesperson also asserted that the ICC does not have jurisdiction over this matter.

This move comes amid calls from US leaders for sanctions against the ICC unless it drops the investigation into Israeli officials. While Israel is not a signatory to the Rome Statute that established the ICC, the court claims jurisdiction over Gaza and the West Bank, which are considered occupied Palestinian territories under international law.

The European Union, however, has taken a different stance, with foreign policy chief Josep Borrell saying that the ICC’s warrants are non-political and should be respected by member states. Several countries, including the Netherlands and France, have also expressed their support for the ICC's actions, although France noted that arresting Netanyahu would be legally complicated. In contrast, Israeli officials have denounced the warrants, accusing the ICC of anti-Semitism, with President Isaac Herzog and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir calling the decision unjust. The ICC’s charges include allegations that Netanyahu and Gallant used starvation as a method of warfare in Gaza by withholding essential supplies.

